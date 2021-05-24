Abundant asteroids as a resource

Share Facebook

In this episode of the Space Economy podcast we discuss asteroids as a resource with Dr. Dante Lauretta. This is the fourth of ten episodes in our special series Doing Business in the Solar System hosted by Elizabeth Howell.

Asteroids and comets are abundant resources in our universe, but there are a lot of challenges in mining them. They’re scattered throughout the solar system. We don’t have a good survey yet of what each small body contains. And even if we do know what’s out there, how will we get the resources out?

To learn more, we’ll speak with Dante Lauretta, leader of the sample return mission on NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. Dr. Lauretta is also a professor of Planetary Science and Cosmochemistry at the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory.

