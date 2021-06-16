NASA’s New Earth System Observatory provides Canada opportunities

Elizabeth Howell June 16, 2021 Earth Observation, News Comments Off on NASA’s New Earth System Observatory provides Canada opportunities

NASA’s new Earth System Observatory will guide efforts related to climate change, disaster mitigation, fighting forest fires, and improving real-time agricultural processes – including helping to better understand Category 4 to 5 hurricanes such as Hurricane Maria, shown here in a 2017 thermal image captured by NASA’s Terra satellite. Credit: NASA

A long-standing climate change collaboration between Canadian space entities may be a part of NASA's newly announced Earth System Observatory.

About Elizabeth Howell

Is SpaceQ's Associate Editor as well as a business and science reporter, researcher and consultant. She recently received her Ph.D. from the University of North Dakota and is communications Instructor instructor at Algonquin College.
