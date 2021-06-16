NASA’s New Earth System Observatory provides Canada opportunities
Elizabeth Howell
June 16, 2021
Earth Observation, News
NASA’s new Earth System Observatory will guide efforts related to climate change, disaster mitigation, fighting forest fires, and improving real-time agricultural processes – including helping to better understand Category 4 to 5 hurricanes such as Hurricane Maria, shown here in a 2017 thermal image captured by NASA’s Terra satellite. Credit: NASA
A long-standing climate change collaboration between Canadian space entities may be a part of NASA's newly announced Earth System Observatory.
This page is for subscribers only.
Already a subscriber? Log in.
Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.
Support independent journalism.
Tags A-CCP Canadian Space Agency Climate Change Earth System Observatory NASA
Is SpaceQ's Associate Editor as well as a business and science reporter, researcher and consultant. She recently received her Ph.D. from the University of North Dakota and is communications Instructor instructor at Algonquin College.