The Space Economy Podcast

Today we’re launching season 4 of our flagship podcast. And what a season have we got planned for you. To start, each episode will centre around the space economy. So naturally we’re changing the name of the podcast to The Space Economy.

The other big change we’re making, at least from what you the listener will notice right away, is that the podcasts are getting shorter. Each podcast will be no longer than 35 minutes. And since we’re going to have shorter podcasts, starting in November we’re going to have more of them. As well, we’re going back to our weekly format, but instead of publishing on Thursday’s, you’ll be able to tune every Monday morning.

We’ll have more announcements coming up, but let’s get to today’s guest. Our first guest for season 4 is NASA’s Chief Economist, Alex MacDonald.

Listen in.

The Space Economy with NASA Chief Economist Alex Macdonald

The Show

