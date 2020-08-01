Mars Perseverance Rover enters safe mode briefly

Share Facebook

NASA yesterday posted a status update of the Mars Perseverance Rover noting that the spacecraft had exited safe mode after briefly going into safe mode shortly after the spacecraft “was placed on an interplanetary trajectory.”

NASA stated the spacecraft went into safe mode “because a sensor indicated that part of the spacecraft was slightly colder than expected.” This was the second issue after launch.

The spacecraft went into safe mode due to “transient event involving temperature on the spacecraft.”

NASA said “the mission uses a liquid freon loop to bring heat from the center of the spacecraft to radiators on the cruise stage (the part that helps fly the rover to Mars), which have a view to space. We monitor the difference in temperature between the warm inlet to the radiators and the cooler outlet from the radiators. As the spacecraft entered into Earth’s shadow, the Sun was temporary blocked by Earth, and the outlet temperature dropped. This caused the difference between the warm inlet and cooler outlet to increase. This transient differential tripped an alarm and caused the spacecraft to transition into the standby mode known as ‘safe mode.'”

“Modeling by the team predicted something like this could happen during eclipse – the time when the spacecraft is in Earth’s shadow – but we could not create this exact environment for tests prior to launch. Nor did we have flight data from Curiosity, because its trajectory had no eclipse. We set the limits for the temperature differential conservatively tight for triggering a safe mode. The philosophy is that it is far better to trigger a safe mode event when not required, than miss one that is. Safe mode is a stable and acceptable mode for the spacecraft, and triggering safe mode during this transitional phase is not problematic for Mars 2020.”

The other issue, also predicted, was with the saturation of data received by the Deep Space Network. NASA explained the issue as “the proximity of the spacecraft to Earth immediately after launch was saturating the ground station receivers of NASA’s Deep Space Network. This is a known issue that we have encountered on other planetary missions, including during the launch of NASA’s Curiosity rover in 2011. The Perseverance team worked through prepared mitigation strategies that included detuning the receivers and pointing the antennas slightly off-target from the spacecraft to bring the signal within an acceptable range. We are now in lock on telemetry after taking these actions.”