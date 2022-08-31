Kepler Communications - Aether

Magellan Aerospace Continuing Quiet Development of MAPLE Lunar Penetrator

Craig Bamford August 31, 2022 News, Technology Comments Off on Magellan Aerospace Continuing Quiet Development of MAPLE Lunar Penetrator

Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program (LEAP). Credit: Canadian Space Agency.

Back in 2020, the Canadian Space Agency announced a variety of contracts focused on lunar exploration as part of the Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program (LEAP). These contracts, the Lunar Surface Autonomous Science Payloads (LSASP), were focused on developing payloads, instruments and/or subsystems that involve "highly visible science mission enabling capabilities."

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Craig Bamford

Craig started writing for SpaceQ in 2017 as their space culture reporter, shifting to Canadian business and startup reporting in 2019. He is a member of the Canadian Association of Journalists, and has a Master's Degree in International Security from the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs. He lives in Toronto.
© Copyright 2022 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved