Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program Instruments RFP Issued

The Canadian Space Agency today released the Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program Phase 0 scientific instruments request for proposals.

The RFP was expected and follows a May Letter of Intent notice issued by the CSA.

The CSA plans to award up to five contracts with a maximum funding of $600,000 for each. Proposals are due August 10, 2020.

LEAP Phase 0 background and objective

Herein is an except of the RFP’s background and objective.

“In February 2019, the Government of Canada (GoC) announced the Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program (LEAP) as part of a new National Space Strategy to “position Canada’s commercial space sector to help grow the economy and create the jobs of the future”. The Federal Budget 2019 confirmed that the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) can access up to $150 M over five years starting in 2019-20 for LEAP to “help small and medium-sized enterprises develop new technologies to be used and tested in lunar orbit and on the Moon’s surface”.

“The strategy enables Canada and its space sector to grow the economy and create the jobs of the future by advancing science, developing and demonstrating space technologies and participating in new commercial and science mission opportunities linked to our participation in lunar exploration while generating benefits for Canadians in space and on Earth.”

“In light of the above, the Contractor must advance the readiness of Canadian science instruments to demonstrate their science and/or technology on the lunar surface or lunar orbit.”

“A suite of missions are being planned internationally over the next several years, offering flight opportunities beginning in 2024 for Canadian payloads developed through the LEAP. These opportunities include smaller payload contributions on commercial flights to larger robotics contributions on Lunar Surface Mobility (LSM) robotics missions.”

“The objective of the Scientific Instruments Phase 0 study is to demonstrate and confirm the feasibility, value and benefits of the instruments for the LEAP, and to demonstrate the validity of the mission requirements as well as the project readiness, so as to proceed with the development of the system requirements.”

“At the end of this Phase 0 study, the CSA should have all the scientific, technical and programmatic information necessary to assess the potential of the proposed Scientific Instrument that will contribute to the objectives of the LEAP.”

The LEAP program is funded at $150 million over 5 years.