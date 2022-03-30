Jeremy Hansen: The importance of Canada’s space contributions

Elizabeth Howell March 30, 2022 Culture, News Comments Off on Jeremy Hansen: The importance of Canada’s space contributions

Lisa Campbell, President, Canadian Space Agency (CSA), and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen talk with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in a bilateral meeting between NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), during the 36th Space Symposium, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)

Col. Jeremy Hansen is Canada's longest-serving astronaut who has not yet flown in space. Selected in May 2009, the former CF-18 fighter pilot (including NORAD Air Defence Operations) has played a plethora of ground roles for Canada and NASA over the last 13 years.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Elizabeth Howell

Is SpaceQ's Associate Editor as well as a business and science reporter, researcher and consultant. She recently received her Ph.D. from the University of North Dakota and is communications Instructor instructor at Algonquin College.
© Copyright 2022 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved