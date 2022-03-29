Kepler Communications - Aether

Australia space delegation coming to Canada

Marc Boucher March 29, 2022 Business, News Leave a comment

Credit: Australia Space Agency.

A source informs SpaceQ that a delegation from Australia will be hosted by the Canadian Space Agency in Montreal and Toronto in April.

The first opportunity to meet with the delegation is a roundtable event in Toronto on April 11 and 12. The delegation will then head to Montreal on April 13 and 14.

The delegation includes the Australian Space Agency, Electro Optic Systems, Fleet Space Technologies, Hypersonix Launch Systems, Ouranos Systems Pty, Titomic Limited and Western Sydney University.

The visit by the delegation follows a similar visit to Australia led by the Canadian Space Agency in November of 2019.

Those interested in participating should contact the Canadian Space Agency Industry Relations team by April 1.

