Interstellar Mining’s Jeff Plate on space resource utilization

Marc Boucher June 4, 2020 Business, News Leave a comment

Artist's concept of possible exploration programs. Just a few kilometers from the Apollo 17 Taurus Littrow landing site, a lunar mining facility harvests oxygen from the resource-rich volcanic soil of the eastern Mare Serenitatis. Credit: NASA.

With the recent announcement by NASA of the Artemis Accords and the White House Executive Order on space resource utilization, we wanted interview someone from the commercial space sector.

In this weeks SpaceQ podcast we interview Jeff Plate, CEO of Interstellar Mining. Mr. Plate is also Vice President, Marketing and Business Development at WGM, an independent Canadian firm of geological and mining consultants.

It should be noted when the Vancouver Workshop Group submitted their group letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne on the White House Executive Order on space resource utilization, Interstellar Mining also wanted to be on the record, so they sent their own letter. That letter is available below.

Interstellar Mining Letter to the Foreign Affairs Minister

Letter_to_GAC_re_Vancouver_Recommendations

The Show

Listen to and Subscribe to the Podcast

You can subscribe to the podcast using your favourite podcast app (iOS and Android). For apps like Pocket Cast or OverCast you can search using the podcast title SpaceQ.

The podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2020 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved