Interstellar Mining’s Jeff Plate on space resource utilization

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

With the recent announcement by NASA of the Artemis Accords and the White House Executive Order on space resource utilization, we wanted interview someone from the commercial space sector.

In this weeks SpaceQ podcast we interview Jeff Plate, CEO of Interstellar Mining. Mr. Plate is also Vice President, Marketing and Business Development at WGM, an independent Canadian firm of geological and mining consultants.

It should be noted when the Vancouver Workshop Group submitted their group letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne on the White House Executive Order on space resource utilization, Interstellar Mining also wanted to be on the record, so they sent their own letter. That letter is available below.

Interstellar Mining Letter to the Foreign Affairs Minister

The Show

Like the show? Support the show:

https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=4270364

https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=4270364 Email your thoughts, comments, and questions to:

podcast AT spaceq.ca

podcast AT spaceq.ca Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/canadainspace

https://twitter.com/canadainspace Subscribe to the SpaceQ Short Cuts Newsletter:

https://eepurl.com/cTNNpf

Listen to and Subscribe to the Podcast

You can subscribe to the podcast using your favourite podcast app (iOS and Android). For apps like Pocket Cast or OverCast you can search using the podcast title SpaceQ.

The podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.