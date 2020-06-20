In focus – The ship tracking ESAIL satellite

Marc Boucher June 20, 2020 News, Science Leave a comment

Peter Mabson, exactEarth. Credit: ESA

The ship tracking ESAIL satellite is one of 53 satellites that will be launched next week on an Arianespace Vega mission.

The ESAIL microsatellite was built by LuxSpace under a European Space Agency (ESA) partnership project with the Canada’s exactEarth.

ESAIL is the first commercial satellite under ESA’s maritime SAT-AIS program. The satellite will track ships worldwide by detecting messages that ships radio-broadcast with their automatic identification systems (AIS).

ESAIL will be launched into a Sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 515 km.

ESAIL satellite
ESAIL satellite. Credit: ESA

As part of exactEarth’s satellite-based AIS constellation, ESAIL will also provide data to the European Maritime Safety Agency for the next generation of global maritime traffic services.

ESA states that “ESAIL enables fisheries monitoring, fleet management, environmental protection and security monitoring for maritime and government authorities and industry – making the seas safer.”

Watch In Focus: ESAIL Maritime Microsatellite

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.

