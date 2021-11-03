GHGSat receives $20M government cleantech funding and joins International Methane Emissions Observatory

Marc Boucher November 3, 2021 Business, News Comments Off on GHGSat receives $20M government cleantech funding and joins International Methane Emissions Observatory

Greenhouse gas emissions monitoring airborne sensor. Credit: GHGSat.

Between the G20 meeting in Rome and now the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, GHGSat has made a substantial international impression. It can be said that this Canadian "NewSpace" company has become a, if not the, leading commercial global emissions monitoring company with assets in space, airborne sensors and an advanced AI powered analytics platform.

