GHGSat receives $20M government cleantech funding and joins International Methane Emissions Observatory

Between the G20 meeting in Rome and now the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, GHGSat has made a substantial international impression. It can be said that this Canadian "NewSpace" company has become a, if not the, leading commercial global emissions monitoring company with assets in space, airborne sensors and an advanced AI powered analytics platform.
This page is for subscribers only.
Already a subscriber? Log in.
Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.
Support independent journalism.