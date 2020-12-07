Gas Stations in Space – A conversation with Daniel Faber

Share Facebook

The concept of propellant depots, or “Gas Stations in Space,” has been around for decades. There are now several companies trying to take the concept and turn into reality.

On this weeks episode of the Space Economy podcast, my guest is Daniel Faber, Co-founder and CEO of Orbit Fab, a startup with a focus on on-obit spacecraft servicing to start. They’ve already completed a technology demonstration on the International Space Station, they’ve raised some money, and they’re one of those companies trying to make the concept of fuel depots in space, a reality.

