Former BGen Kevin Whale joins MDA

Recently retired BGen Kevin Whale who was Director General for Space at the Royal Canadian Air Force and recently Deputy Commanding General (Transformation) at Space Operations Command, United States Space Force has now now joined MDA.

BGen Whale (Ret’d) joins MDA as a Senior Director, Defence Strategy.

Before joining MDA, and when he was Director General for Space, BGen Whale (Ret’d) was instrumental in setting the groundwork for what would become 3 Canadian Space Division which was stood up on July 22.

SpaceQ contacted MDA upon learning of the hiring of BGen Whale (Ret’d) and asked when he started at MDA and if there was any issue with him joining the company immediately after retiring.

A spokesperson told SpaceQ in an email that “Kevin joined MDA at the beginning of August to lead global defence strategy and engagement and to advance MDA’s overall corporate position in the international defence marketplace. With the global space economy continuing to expand and develop, Kevin brings a unique experience and perspective to MDA as we look to global growth opportunities.”

“Kevin’s appointment to MDA was reviewed by government officials in accordance with established post-employment policy and he received specific authorization to begin his role in the development and execution of national and international corporate strategy in the global defence marketplace. All other normal post-employment restrictions remain in effect.”

Listen to our podcast with BGen Whale (Ret’d) from 2019 in which he discussed the path forward for space in the Canadian Armed Forces.