First satellites of Kepler’s constellation launched

Marc Boucher September 28, 2020 Business, News Comments Off on First satellites of Kepler’s constellation launched

Soyuz launch of the three Gonets M satellites, Kepler Communications Kepler-4 and Kepler-5 satellites and 17 other small satellites. Credit: ExoLaunch.

This morning at 7:20 am EDT, a Russian Soyuz rocket launched from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northeastern Russia. On-board were three Russian Gonets M telecommunication satellites as the primary payload, along with 19 small satellites as the secondary payload, including the first two Generation One (Gen1) satellites for Kepler Communications Low Earth Orbit Internet of Things (IoT) constellation.

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
