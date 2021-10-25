exactEarth gets $1.5 million Satellite-AIS services contract

Share Facebook

exactEarth announced today it had been secured a $1.5 million Satellite-AIS services contract with Australia based Geospatial Intelligence (GI) Pty Ltd.

exactEarth said it will provide GI with their “real-time exactAIS® Platinum Plus product, its Shipview™ web-based analysis tool, certain historical Satellite-AIS data sets and its Position Anomaly analytics application. GI will deploy the services with its customer, an agency within the federal government of Australia.”

Peter Mabson, CEO of exactEarth said “we are very pleased to expand our channel partner relationship with GI and by extension, to once again be providing our Satellite-AIS services to the Australian government. This is a significant contract for the Company and one that builds on the momentum we have established over the past couple of years since the launch of exactView™ RT, our second-generation satellite constellation, and exactAIS, our real-time subscription-based Satellite-AIS service.”

Rob Coorey, CEO of Geospatial Intelligence said “exactEarth is a premier Satellite-AIS services provider with a broad suite of products and a reputation for quality, reliability and innovation. exactEarth pioneered the development of the Satellite-AIS industry more than 10 years ago, and our relationship dates back to those early days. The Company has the world’s largest database of vessel movements and more importantly, they continue to innovate and push into new areas of the market with analytics applications like its position anomaly service.”