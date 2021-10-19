Earth and Space – Australia wildfires and algal blooms

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Welcome to the first episode of SpaceQ’s newest podcast, Earth and Space, hosted by veteran journalist Elizabeth Howell.

Earth and Space is a new show in the SpaceQ podcast network joining our two other podcasts, the Space Economy hosted by Marc Boucher and going into its 5th season, and Terranauts, hosted by Iain Christie and which has just started its 3rd season.

This year all three shows have moved to the excellent Acast podcast hosting platform which will allow us to do more in building our shows.

The idea for this podcast came to me earlier this year. Understanding Earth and how it changes is vitally important to humanity. With the advent of new technologies and lower costs to launch Earth observing satellites, climate change, and needing to better understand how the space environment affects the Earth, it was time to have a podcast dedicated to the Earth and Space dynamic.

The first episode:

Australia wildfires and algal blooms

A new study shows that ash and smoke clouds from Australian wildfires in 2019 and 2020 had far-reaching effects. They created widespread algal blooms in the Southern Ocean, which is thousands of miles downwind to the east. Such blooms can affect local plant life and the ecosystem. The peer-reviewed study was published in Nature.

To tell us more, we welcome Joan Llort, a postdoctoral fellow at Barcelona Supercomputing Center and Weiyi Tang, a postdoctoral research associate at Princeton University.

Follow all the Earth and Space episodes.