DND Establishes 3 Canadian Space Division

As expected and made official July 22, 2022, the Department of National Defence has created a new division, the 3 Canadian Space Division.

In a ceremony at National Defence Headquarters Carling in Ottawa, “Lieutenant-General Al Meinzinger, Commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF), and Brigadier-General Mike Adamson, Commander of 3 Canadian Space Division, participated in a ceremony that marked the establishment of the RCAF’s newest Division – 3 Canadian Space Division.”

According to DND the “3 Canadian Space Division is an evolution from the RCAF’s Director General Space organization. As the responsibility for space operations has steadily grown over the last decade, the space-focussed team within the RCAF has been re-organized to meet this expanded scope.”

“Building on the space initiatives outlined in Canada’s defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, the establishment of 3 Canadian Space Division recognizes the critical importance of space in all Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) operations and day-to-day activities, and is a step forward in protecting Canadian interests in space. This newest RCAF Division will streamline, focus, and improve how space-based capabilities support critical CAF requirements such as communications, command and control, navigation, weather and situational awareness.”

“The RCAF will remain the functional authority for space for the CAF.”

General Wayne Eyre, Chief of the Defence Staff said the “Space-based capabilities are vital to modern military operations and as such, space must be integrated across the Canadian Armed Forces and steeped in our operational planning. The establishment of 3 Canadian Space Division marks another step forward in growing the space expertise and capabilities we depend on to successfully and effectively conduct operations.”

Lieutenant-General Al Meinzinger, Commander, Royal Canadian Air Force stated “The space domain is of critical importance, now more than ever, when considering its role in guiding military operations and enabling a vast range of day-to-day activities for Canadians. The establishment of 3 Canadian Space Division enables the Royal Canadian Air Force to ensure we have the right organizational structure to continually deliver spaced-based effects across the CAF, while also ensuring we are aligned with our allies who have established similar Space Commands.”

Brigadier-General Mike Adamson, Commander, 3 Canadian Space Division said “It is with great pride and humility that I command 3 Canadian Space Division on behalf of the many dedicated women and men who have long recognized the importance of the space domain to military operations. This is a team that works with endless commitment and enthusiasm to support the Canadian Armed Forces. I know these dedicated space specialists will continue to blaze trails, now and into the future.”

3 Canadian Space Division quick facts

3 Canadian Space Division is projected to employ approximately 175 military and civilian personnel once fully grown in the next few years. This is an increase of 85 positions from Director General Space and is synchronized with growth that is supported by the defence policy: Strong, Secure, Engaged.

The establishment of 3 Canadian Space Division will also include the re-establishment of 7 Wing, which will comprise 7 Space Operations Squadron and 7 Operations Support Squadron. 7 Wing will provide space-based data and capabilities in support of CAF operations.

The CAF’s space-based capabilities are used to deliver communications, command and control, navigation, weather, and situational awareness in support of military operations and activities. Such activities can include search and rescue, monitoring Canada’s maritime approaches to reinforce Arctic sovereignty, support to NORAD operations, and support to decision-making in overseas operations.

Canada’s commitment to the Combined Space Operations Initiative continues to be a priority for 3 Canadian Space Division. This agreement includes Australia, France, Germany, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, and provides opportunities to enhance cooperation on defence space activities.

SpaceQ will a more in-depth story on the creation 3 Canadian Space Division once we’ve completed our interview with DND.