July 23, 2022

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover used its navigation cameras to capture panoramas of this scene. Blue, orange, and green color was added to a combination of the panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

On July 21, 2022 NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory hosted a lecture titled Curiosity Rover – A Decade on Mars. The event was part of their ongoing lecture series.

“10 years and over 27 kilometres of driving has taught us there is more to Mars than we could ever imagine. We’ll take a look at highlights from the past decade of this extraordinary mission and see where it’s leading us next.”

Speaker(s):
Dr. Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity Project Scientist, NASA/JPL
Keri Bean, Curiosity Rover Planner Deputy Team Lead, NASA/JPL

Host:
Nikki Wyrick, Public Services Office, NASA/JPL

Co-Host:
Sarah Marcotte, Public Outreach Specialist, NASA/JPL

