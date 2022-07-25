C6 Launch Systems signs launch services agreement with GNC Brasil Sistemas Críticos

Share Facebook

While Canadian based C6 Launch Systems waits for the Canadian government to move forward with regulatory changes that will allow companies like C6 to launch in Canada, they are moving forward with preparations for their first suborbital test at a foreign spaceport.

Today, C6 Sistemas, the Brazilian subsidiary for C6 Launch Systems, signed a launch services agreement with GNC Brasil Sistemas Críticos for the first suborbital launch by C6 from the Brazilian Alcantara Space Center.

In press release C6 stated that “The mission will be a significant milestone for both companies. GNC will validate the operation and accuracy of their revolutionary inertial navigation system (INS) in space applications. The flight tests will provide tangible confirmation of C6 Launch’s vehicle design, payload integration, ground operations, and telemetry. It will be another major step on C6 Launch’s journey to space.”

C6 Sistemas also said it was “finalizing contractual negotiations with COMAER (Comando da Aeronáutica) for its future operations within the Alcantara Space Center.