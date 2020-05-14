Dave Williams on footsteps on the path to the Moon and Mars

Share Facebook

According to Canadian astronaut and doctor Dave Williams, thousands of Terranauts have footsteps on the path to the Moon and Mars.

Dave Williams – Terranaut and astronaut

On today’s Terranauts podcast Dr. Dave Williams talks about his experience as both a Terranaut and astronaut. Williams has been a pioneer at bringing medicine to space, helped construct the International Space Station, written popular children books on space, managed a hospital system with a larger budget than the Canadian Space Agency, began training astronauts as aquanauts and much more. Along the way he’s come to understand the critical role thousands of Terranauts have played on the path to the Moon and Mars.

