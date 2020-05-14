Dave Williams on footsteps on the path to the Moon and Mars

Marc Boucher May 14, 2020 Culture, News Leave a comment

Crew members for the ninth NASA Extreme Environment Mission Operations (NEEMO) mission take a break to pose for a picture outside their underwater home as they depart for their first excursion. The crew will stay April 3-20 inside the Aquarius Underwater Laboratory off the coast of Key Largo, Florida. Canadian astronaut Dafydd R. (Dave) Williams will lead the crew of four, which includes astronauts Ronald J. Garan and Nicole P. Stott, and University of Cincinnati physician Tim Broderick. NEEMO 9 is a cooperative project of NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the University of North Carolina at Wilmington (UNCW) and the Centre for Minimal Access Surgery in Canada. Credit: NASA.

According to Canadian astronaut and doctor Dave Williams, thousands of Terranauts have footsteps on the path to the Moon and Mars.

Dave Williams – Terranaut and astronaut

On today’s Terranauts podcast Dr. Dave Williams talks about his experience as both a Terranaut and astronaut. Williams has been a pioneer at bringing medicine to space, helped construct the International Space Station, written popular children books on space, managed a hospital system with a larger budget than the Canadian Space Agency, began training astronauts as aquanauts and much more. Along the way he’s come to understand the critical role thousands of Terranauts have played on the path to the Moon and Mars.

Listen in.

The Show

Listen to and Subscribe to the Podcast

The podcast is also available on Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox, Pocket Cast, RadioPublic, and through our RSS feed. You can also subscribe to the podcast using your favourite podcast app (iOS and Android).

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
© Copyright 2020 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved