This week on the Terranauts podcast we continue our series the Terranauts Guide to Leaving the Planet with a shift in focus from human exploration to space exploration.

In this episode of Terranauts we talk about the beginnings of the other great endeavour in space. Instead of talking about leaving the planet to explore space, we’re going to talk about the early efforts to work from space to understand the Earth and improve life here. Specifically, we are going to talk about the early efforts to literally connect the world, by sending satellites to space. Along the way we’re going to introduce another first Terranaut. In this case, it’s John H Chapman, Canada’s first Terranaut, and one of the people that more or less invented the profession we now refer to as the “Space Scientist.”

Listen to connecting the world by leaving the planet

About Terranauts season 2

This year on Terranauts we’re going to offer a mix of interviews with Terranauts, people who go to space all the time without leaving the planet, and we’re also planning regular instalments of the Terranauts Guide to Leaving the Planet where we explore the history of humankind’s adventures off the planet.

