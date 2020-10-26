Share Facebook

$4.9 billion. That’s how much investors put into space companies in Q3 2020 according to the Space Investment Quarterly report by Space Capital. 53 companies. That’s the number of space companies received investor money in the same period.

On today’s Space Economy podcast our guest was Chad Anderson a Managing Partner at Space Capital, an early stage venture capital firm who invest in the space economy.

Space Capital recently published their Q3 2020 Space Quarterly Report and today Chad and I will discuss some key points from the report touching on changes to the methodology, COVID-19 and its affects, Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPAC’s, and China.

Chad Anderson on the Space Investment Quarterly

Investments year to date

Credit: Space Capital.

