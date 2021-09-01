CASI Astro 2021 to be held mid-November and virtual again

This years CASI ASTRO conference will once again be virtual, though unlike last years limited virtual conference, will feature five days of parallel sessions.
Details are still limited but here’s what CASI has published so far. The virtual event will be held November 15 – 19, 2021.
The theme this year is “Pushing boundaries | Repousser les limites.”
“The conference will focus on Canadian capabilities especially with regard to the research and development being done at small- and medium-sized enterprises and within Canadian academic institutions. Government investment programs targeted at the Canadian space sector also will be highlighted. The conference will seek to identify prospects for growth domestically and in the international space arena.”
The conference will also feature a Space Situational/Domain Awareness Workshop as it has in the past.
Abstract submissions are now being accepted. Pricing for registration is not available yet and CASI is looking for sponsorships and there will be a Virtual Exhibit area.
Abstracts subjects areas include:
- Advanced space technologies – sensors, materials, robotics, launchers, AI
- Advances in telecommunications
- Commercial missions – concepts, developments and status
- Commercial space exploration
- Commercialization-focussed partnerships among industry, academia and government
- Competitions & student programs
- Downstream market and applications – communications, security, ground stations, analysis
- Earth observation, remote sensing
- Green engineering
- Humans in space – physiological, psychological, treatment issues
- Lunar ISRU – enabling technologies, market obstacles and opportunities
- On-orbit servicing, debris removal
- Regulatory environment, space policy, space law
- Satellite constellations
- Smallsats, nanosats and cubesats
- Space debris mitigation
- Space exploration, space science, planetary science
- Space materials and structures
- Space situational awareness, space domain awareness
- Sub-orbital platforms – sounding rockets, high-altitude pseudo-satellites
Here are the key dates:
- 2021-10-01 | Abstract submission deadline
- 2021-10-25 | Authors notified
- 2021-11-05 | Early Bird registration deadline
- 2021-11-15 | CASI ASTRO 2021 Conference begins
- 2021-11-19 | ASTRO 2021 Space Situational/Domain Awareness Workshops
- 2021-12-17 | Manuscript submission deadline for Proceedings
