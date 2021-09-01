CASI Astro 2021 to be held mid-November and virtual again

Share Facebook

This years CASI ASTRO conference will once again be virtual, though unlike last years limited virtual conference, will feature five days of parallel sessions.

Details are still limited but here’s what CASI has published so far. The virtual event will be held November 15 – 19, 2021.

The theme this year is “Pushing boundaries | Repousser les limites.”

“The conference will focus on Canadian capabilities especially with regard to the research and development being done at small- and medium-sized enterprises and within Canadian academic institutions. Government investment programs targeted at the Canadian space sector also will be highlighted. The conference will seek to identify prospects for growth domestically and in the international space arena.”

The conference will also feature a Space Situational/Domain Awareness Workshop as it has in the past.

Abstract submissions are now being accepted. Pricing for registration is not available yet and CASI is looking for sponsorships and there will be a Virtual Exhibit area.

Abstracts subjects areas include:

Advanced space technologies – sensors, materials, robotics, launchers, AI

Advances in telecommunications

Commercial missions – concepts, developments and status

Commercial space exploration

Commercialization-focussed partnerships among industry, academia and government

Competitions & student programs

Downstream market and applications – communications, security, ground stations, analysis

Earth observation, remote sensing

Green engineering

Humans in space – physiological, psychological, treatment issues

Lunar ISRU – enabling technologies, market obstacles and opportunities

On-orbit servicing, debris removal

Regulatory environment, space policy, space law

Satellite constellations

Smallsats, nanosats and cubesats

Space debris mitigation

Space exploration, space science, planetary science

Space materials and structures

Space situational awareness, space domain awareness

Sub-orbital platforms – sounding rockets, high-altitude pseudo-satellites

Here are the key dates:

2021-10-01 | Abstract submission deadline

2021-10-25 | Authors notified

2021-11-05 | Early Bird registration deadline

2021-11-15 | CASI ASTRO 2021 Conference begins

2021-11-19 | ASTRO 2021 Space Situational/Domain Awareness Workshops

2021-12-17 | Manuscript submission deadline for Proceedings

