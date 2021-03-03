Canadian space luminaries urge the government to take more action on space exploration, strategy

It's been almost two years to the day since the government of Canada released its Space Strategy, one which was meant to offer an incremental way forward in lieu of a long term space plan. For some in the space community, including a few members of the sidelined Space Advisory Board, the government isn't moving with the urgency they say is required.

