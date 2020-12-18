Canadian Space Agency to hold Canadarm3 information session

Share Facebook

SpaceQ has learned that the Canadian Space Agency will hold a Canadarm3 information session on January 14 for those interested in participating in the program.

Canadarm3 logo. Credit: Canadian Space Agency

The event will include the prime contractor, MDA, who will make a presentation. The session is scheduled to run for 3 hours starting at 1 pm ET on Thursday, January 14.

MDA was recently awarded a $22.8 million contract to establish the technical requirements for the program. The Phase A contract is meant to evolve the work previously done as part of the Phase 0 contract. According to MDA the Canadarm3 will “be comprised of an eXploration Large Arm (XLA), an eXploration Dexterous Arm (XDA), specialized tools for performing maintenance and science tasks, as well as the ground control systems and AI-based control and mission planning software.”

The session will include a discussion of what the Canadarm3 program encompasses, the requirements and opportunities for suppliers. Also being discussed is the Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) policy.

Registration for the event is now available through Eventbrite.