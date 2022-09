Share Facebook

At the International Astronautical Congress 2022 in Paris today, the Canadian Space Agency and CNES, the French space agency, renewed their partnership for the stratospheric balloon flight opportunities program.

Stratospheric balloons at sunrise on the Timmins base. Credit: Canadian Space Agency.

The announcement comes shortly after the partners concluded another successful balloon season in August from their Timmins base in Ontario. The new agreement is for 10 years.