Canadian Space Agency offering supplements to NSERC postdoctoral fellowships

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) today announced that it would be it would be offering supplements to the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) Postdoctoral Fellowships Program (PDF) 2021.

This announcement of opportunity (AO) is open as of today and will close on January 22, 2022. The CSA will award up to five grants valued at $20,000 each over two years ($10K per year).

“As part of its commitment to support the development of the next generation of space professionals in Canada, the CSA will offer up to five (5) supplements in the amount of $20,000 to postdoctoral researchers who have been awarded an NSERC postdoctoral fellowship, and who are involved in a promising research project that is aligned with and that will contribute to the priorities outlined in the Space Strategy for Canada. The CSA invites postdoctoral researchers interested by this opportunity to apply for a grant supplement through this AO.”

The CSA states that the objectives of the AO are to:

Develop a critical mass of researchers in space-related areas in Canada;

Provide young researchers with a research opportunity under the supervision and mentorship of a more senior researcher;

Increase the value of postdoctoral researchers for future employers in the space sector by exposing them to practical experiences that will enable them to acquire space science and technology knowledge and skills sought by the space sector;

Advance space scientific knowledge and/or develop new space technologies.

The CSA posted the following eligibility criteria:

Be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada;

Be a postdoctoral fellow and conduct a research project under the supervision and mentorship of a more senior researcher in a Canadian academic institution or another appropriate research institution in Canada;

Be awarded, and have accepted, an NSERC postdoctoral fellowship under NSERC’s PDF Program (2021 call for proposals) (see note below).

“Note: At the time of submitting an application under this AO, it is not expected that NSERC will have awarded its 2021 postdoctoral fellowships. However, proof that these eligibility criteria have been met may be requested prior to finalizing the grant agreement.”