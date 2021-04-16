Canadian astronomers provide recommendations on Mega-Constellations

Share Facebook

An Independent Working Group of Astronomers has submitted a report to Canadian Space Agency outlining recommendations on the future of space exploration in Canada with a focus on the effects of mega-constellations on the astronomy community.

The report, Report on Mega-Constellations to the Government of Canada and the Canadian Space Agency, was prepared by Dr. Aaron Boley, Canada Research Chair in Planetary Astronomy, University of British Columbia, and Co-Director, Outer Space Institute and Dr. Samantha Lawler, Assistant Professor of Astronomy, Campion College at the University of Regina. The report includes contributions, and was co-signed, by astronomers from across the Canada.

The report begins by saying “this document provides recommendations to the Government of Canada and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) in response to their call for feedback on the future of Canadian space exploration. We focus on how the construction and long-term placement of mega-constellations of satellites into Earth orbit will affect astronomy and the view of the night sky by all peoples, with attention to all Canadians. We also highlight several environmental concerns associated with the construction and maintenance of these mega-constellations. The recommendations address ways that Canada can mitigate some of these negative effects.”

The recommendations are as follows and the full report can be viewed and downloaded below.