Canadensys completes grueling tests of all-metal lunar wheels

Designing, manufacturing and testing a set of lunar wheels for the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) was well within the longstanding areas of expertise of Canadensys Aerospace's highly-skilled Stratford-based robotics team. But as Peter Visscher, General Manager of the Stratford Facility revealed in an interview with SpaceQ, there were still a lot of genuine surprises along the way to the successful conclusion of the project.