NASA’s plans to commercialize communications and navigation from the Earth to the Moon

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In this weeks Space Economy podcast we learn about NASA’s plans to commercialize communications and navigation from Earth to the Moon.

The topic was the subject of the March 17 Future in Space Operations teleconference. The two presenters were Gregory Heckler, Engineering Manager at NASA’s Space Communication and Navigation Program, and Andy Petro from NASA headquarters.

Listen in.

NASA’s Navigation Services for the Earth and the Plans for Commercialization of Communications and Moon presentation

The Show

Like the show? Support the show:

https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=4270364

https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=4270364 Email your thoughts, comments, and questions to:

podcast AT spaceq.ca

podcast AT spaceq.ca Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/TheEconomySpace

https://twitter.com/TheEconomySpace Subscribe to the SpaceQ Short Cuts Newsletter:

https://eepurl.com/cTNNpf

Listen to and Subscribe to the Podcast

SpaceQ’s podcasts, The Space Economy and Terranauts, are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and your favourite podcast app.