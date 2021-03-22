NASA’s plans to commercialize communications and navigation from the Earth to the Moon

NASA’s Navigation Services for the Earth and the Plans for Commercialization of Communications and Moon. Credit: NASA.

In this weeks Space Economy podcast we learn about NASA’s plans to commercialize communications and navigation from Earth to the Moon.

The topic was the subject of the March 17 Future in Space Operations teleconference. The two presenters were Gregory Heckler, Engineering Manager at NASA’s Space Communication and Navigation Program, and Andy Petro from NASA headquarters.

NASA’s Navigation Services for the Earth and the Plans for Commercialization of Communications and Moon presentation

Petro-Heckler_3-17-21

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.

