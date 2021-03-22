NASA’s plans to commercialize communications and navigation from the Earth to the Moon

In this weeks Space Economy podcast we learn about NASA’s plans to commercialize communications and navigation from Earth to the Moon.
The topic was the subject of the March 17 Future in Space Operations teleconference. The two presenters were Gregory Heckler, Engineering Manager at NASA’s Space Communication and Navigation Program, and Andy Petro from NASA headquarters.
Listen in.
NASA’s Navigation Services for the Earth and the Plans for Commercialization of Communications and Moon presentationPetro-Heckler_3-17-21
