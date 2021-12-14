Aphelion Aerospace goes green

December 14, 2021

Hot fire test in July 2021 using environmentally friendly non-toxic fuel. Credit: Aphelion Aerospace.

On this weeks episode of the Earth and Space podcast we’re discussing learning about Aphelion Aerospace and their plans for a green, low-cost, launch services for nano-satellite operators.

The next generation of space startups is often bringing new ideas to the business to address global warming. In the case of Aphelion Aerospace, the aim of the company is to develop launch services that are not only environmentally friendly, but also low cost and customized. They will deliver nano-satellites into space on behalf of government, commercial companies, academia and non-profits. Joining us is Aphelion CEO Miguel Ayala.

