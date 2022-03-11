Zenith Canada selects inaugural class of 10 fellows

Share Facebook

Zenith Canada Pathways Foundation, the not-for-profit organization founded in 2020 which aims to develop students and keep that talent in Canada working in the space sector, has selected its first class of fellows.

According to Zenith Canada, “each fellow will work at an innovative Canadian space organization, be mentored by a leader in the industry, undertake professional development training, and participate in community building activities throughout the year.”

The companies participating as host organizations include GHGSAT, Mission Control Space Services Inc., Sinclair Interplanetary by Rocket Lab, SkyWatch Space Applications Inc., Stardust Technologies Inc., the Institute for Earth and Space Exploration at Western University, and Wyvern Inc.

The Board of Directors of Zenith Canada issued a statement saying “Canada’s space workforce is made up of brilliantly talented, diverse, and passionate individuals driven to make an impact given the right opportunities. Congratulations to our inaugural Class of Zenith Fellows – we hope this program will kickstart your Canadian careers. We express thanks to our Zenith Family: Host Organizations, External Mentors, Strategic Partners, Advisors and Volunteers, for making our vision a reality.”

Zenith Canada has support from: Space Simulation Services of Canada, Reaction Dynamics, Students for the Exploration and Development of Space Canada (SEDS-Canada), and Space Generation Advisory Council (SGAC) Canada. Zenith Canada added that they “appreciates the support of analogous US-based Fellowships on which the Zenith Fellowship is modeled: the Brooke Owens Fellowship, the Patti Grace Smith Fellowship, the Matthew Isakowitz Fellowship and the Zed Factor Fellowship.”

There were 100 applicants from 22 educational institutions that applied. The application selection committee evaluated the following criteria. “Essays, creative pieces, references, community involvement, and academic proficiency. An additional focus was placed on equity, diversity, and inclusion. From there, ZCPF (Zenith Canada Pathways Foundation) leadership team and volunteers interviewed 40 shortlisted candidates to narrow down to 21 finalists invited to interview with the Host Organizations. The Zenith Fellows were selected for their outstanding community involvement, leadership skills, technical capabilities, and passion for contributing to the Canadian space sector.”

Zenith Fellows of 2022

Zenith Fellowship Class of 2022. Credit: Zenith Canada Pathways.