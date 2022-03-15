SEDS Canada launches student mentorship membership program

Share Facebook

SEDS Canada is launching a new mentorship membership program that provides mentors to students with additional benefits for an annual fee of $12.

According to SEDS Canada, the annual $12 fee is for the operational costs of the mentorship program. That’s a small fee considering the potential benefits.

And what are the benefits?

According to SEDS Canada “members will gain access to one-on-one connections with esteemed professionals and researchers involved in the space sector.” Members will also get “job and internship posting and other opportunities.” For organizations looking for the next engaged and educated student to hire, I can see this program helping all concerned.

Members also get discounts for the annual Ascension conference, 50% tuition discount at the International Space University, and a discount for the annual Canadian Space Society conference, should it resume. SEDS Canada also runs a community Discord server.

According to SEDS Canada “the mentee program is geared towards post-secondary students and young professionals with an interest in space. However, we will be considering upper year high-school students as well. We anticipate high interest in the program, make sure to apply early to be considered.”

Who exactly are the mentors? While SEDS Canada says they have has several onboard, however they aren’t yet quite prepared to release their names. It’s likely this will be announced in the coming months in time for the new academic year. Students and mentors have until March 31, 2022 to apply for the upcoming year.