Wyvern CEO Chris Robson in Conversation

AAC Clyde Space Epic 6U platform to be used for Wyvern. Credit: AAC Clyde Space.

On this weeks Space Economy podcast my guest is Chris Robson, the CEO of Wyvern.

Wyvern is an Edmonton based startup in the satellite imaging market with a focus on hyperspectral imaging. The company plans to have its first small satellites launched next year and is singularly focused on its innovative hyperspectral camera.

Recently they announced deals with AAC Clyde Space for its satellites and with SkyWatch for an integrated data management solution.

