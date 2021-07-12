Wyvern CEO Chris Robson in Conversation

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

On this weeks Space Economy podcast my guest is Chris Robson, the CEO of Wyvern.

Wyvern is an Edmonton based startup in the satellite imaging market with a focus on hyperspectral imaging. The company plans to have its first small satellites launched next year and is singularly focused on its innovative hyperspectral camera.

Recently they announced deals with AAC Clyde Space for its satellites and with SkyWatch for an integrated data management solution.

Listen in.

The Show

Email your thoughts, comments, and questions to:

podcast AT spaceq.ca

podcast AT spaceq.ca Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/TheEconomySpace

https://twitter.com/TheEconomySpace Subscribe to the SpaceQ Short Cuts Newsletter:

https://eepurl.com/cTNNpf

Listen to and Subscribe to the Podcast

SpaceQ’s podcasts, The Space Economy and Terranauts, are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and your favourite podcast app.