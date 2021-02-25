VC Steve Jurvetson and Astra’s Chris Kemp offer contrasting views on the small satellite launch market

Marc Boucher February 25, 2021 Business, News Comments Off on VC Steve Jurvetson and Astra’s Chris Kemp offer contrasting views on the small satellite launch market

Astra rocket first stage. Credit: Astra.

At the recent virtual SmallSat Symposium two keynotes offered different perspectives on the small satellite launch services market. The first keynote was by Future Ventures partner Steve Jurvetson and the second keynote was by Chris Kemp, CEO of Astra, the small satellite launch services startup. There's some common ground between the two, but their views on who should serve the small satellite launch services market definitely contrast.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
© Copyright 2021 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved