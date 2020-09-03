Trio of Canadian satellites launched on the Arianespace Vega 16 mission

Marc Boucher September 2, 2020 Business, News Comments Off on Trio of Canadian satellites launched on the Arianespace Vega 16 mission

Arianespace Vega 16 mission launch on September 2, 2020. Credit: Arianespace.

An Arianespace Vega launch vehicle with 53 satellites including three from Canada launched late this evening from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. The launch had been delayed over a year as a result of the failed launch of the preceding Vega VV15 mission in July of 2019, then the pandemic, and finally the weather.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
© Copyright 2020 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved