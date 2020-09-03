Trio of Canadian satellites launched on the Arianespace Vega 16 mission

An Arianespace Vega launch vehicle with 53 satellites including three from Canada launched late this evening from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. The launch had been delayed over a year as a result of the failed launch of the preceding Vega VV15 mission in July of 2019, then the pandemic, and finally the weather.
