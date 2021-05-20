SPRING SPECIAL

The lessons learned by playing the popular Kerbal Space Program

Marc Boucher May 20, 2021 Education, News Leave a comment

A Terranaut Plays the Kerbal Space Program. Credit: SpaceQ/Iain Christie.

Terranauts podcast host Iain Christie is offering a new fun and educational video series called A Terranaut Plays Kerbal Space Program (KSP).

If you’ve never heard about the Kerbal Space Program we wrote an article on the very popular game in August of 2020 titled the Space Flight Simulator Gap.

The new Terranaut video series uses the Kerbal Space Program game to illustrate some of the concepts Iain talks about in the Terranauts Guide to Leaving the Planet series. All the episodes will be posted to YouTube. Here’s the first;

It’s Not About Getting High, It’s About Living Fast

