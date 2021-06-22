The CSA issues tender to examine the socioeconomic benefits of three Earth Observation missions

Share Facebook

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) issued a tender for a study of the socioeconomic benefits of three water-related Earth Observation (EO) missions.

The “water-related Space Based EO missions” are WildFireSat, WaterSat and the Terrestrial Snow Mass Mission. All of these missions have been under study for several years and are in various stages of development.

Description of Work

“The Canadian Space Agency CSA Space Utilization Directorate required consulting support to quantify and qualify the potential socioeconomic benefits to Canadians of satellite-derived information on water quality and quantity that will ultimately allow the identification of specific mission outcomes and applications gaps to guide future smartEarth investments. This will be done by using a value of information framework and other relevant methodologies based on international best practices, in order to assess the impact on decision-making for three water-related space-based EO missions: WaterSat, WildFireSat and Terrestrial Snow Mass Mission.”

The tender is open to "pre-qualified suppliers under the Supply Arrangement for Task Based Professional Services."

That list includes:

The tender is open until July 6, 2021. The contract will run from the contract award date to May 31, 2022.