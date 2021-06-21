Mars Exploration with Chris Herd

In this episode of the Space Economy podcast we discuss Mars and the Perseverance rover, its helicopter, a future sample return mission and touches on In-Situ Resource Utilization. This is the sixth of ten episodes in our special series Doing Business in the Solar System hosted by Elizabeth Howell.
Lately we’ve been hearing about a helicopter flying on Mars, but that’s just the beginning of the ambitious Perseverance mission. The rover will be taking samples of the surface to cache for a future sample-return mission, in a quest to better understand potential life on the Red Planet.
To learn more about the mission, we’ll be speaking with Chris Herd, a geologist at the University of Alberta who specializes in studying the geology of Mars from meteorites. He is also participating in the Perseverance mission.
Listen in.
The Show
- Email your thoughts, comments, and questions to:
podcast AT spaceq.ca
- Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/TheEconomySpace
- Subscribe to the SpaceQ Short Cuts Newsletter:
https://eepurl.com/cTNNpf
Listen to and Subscribe to the Podcast
SpaceQ’s podcasts, The Space Economy and Terranauts, are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and your favourite podcast app.