The Canadian Space Agency is on a better footing as Sylvain Laporte leaves

Today is not only Sylvain Laporte's last day as President of the Canadian Space Agency, it's his last day working for government. He's worked in service to Canada for nearly three decades, including the military. And while he's retiring from government today and doing "retirement kind of things," he's not done working yet. First he'll take some time off and then evaluate what opportunities might interest him, though it's unlikely he'll sign-on to any full time work. SpaceQ spoke to Mr. Laporte on Friday, September 4th to get a sense of what he thought had been accomplished in his time at the CSA.