The Canadian Space Agency along with their counterparts from Australia and New Zealand to host industry roundtable

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Canadian Space Agency today opened up registration for an industry roundtable with the Australian Space Agency and the New Zealand Space Agency.

The virtual event will be held on October 6, 2021 between 6:00 – 7:30 PM EST.

Local times for participants are:

UTC 22:00

Ottawa – 6:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time on October 6, 2021

Vancouver – 3:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time on October 6, 2021

Wellington – 11:00 am New Zealand Daylight Time on October 7, 2021

Sydney – 9:00 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time on October 7, 2021

The CSA describes the event as follows:

“The Australian Space Agency, Canadian Space Agency and New Zealand Space Agency would like to invite you to a virtual Space Sector Industry Roundtable to facilitate a better understanding of the three nations respective space sectors. The objective is to build linkages and explore partnership opportunities among space companies in all three countries. Discussions of national technology niches, development plans, and other collaboration interests will take place during the seminar.”

“The event duration will be 90 minutes with a 30 minute opening session followed by three parallel 60 minute breakout sessions focused on space-based Earth Observation (facilitated by Australia); (facilitated by New Zealand) and space Robotics (facilitated by Canada).”

Program

0 – 35 min: Welcome and overview of national technology niches, development plans and collaboration interests by national Space agencies and trade promotion authorities.

35 – 90 min: Break-out Sessions: Quick introductions by roundtable firms (2-3 min elevator pitch) and facilitated conversations.

90 min: Break-out Sessions: Wrap-up.

You can register here.