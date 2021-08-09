An Update on Firefly Aerospace Launch Vehicles and Spacecraft

The Firefly Alpha launch vehicle. Credit: Firefly Aerospace.

On this weeks episode of the Space Economy podcast we’re going to get an update on Firefly launch vehicles and spacecraft including their NASA commercially sponsored Blue Ghost mission.

The topic was the subject of the July 7th Future in Space Operations teleconference. The presenter is Eric Salwan, the acting Chief Revenue Officer for Firefly. The presentation is available below.

Listen in.

The presentation

Salwan_7-7-21

The Show

