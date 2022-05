Share Facebook

In this episode of the Terranauts podcast we take a break from our history of early NASA spaceflight and talk to two current Terranauts.

Today we are talking to a couple of Terranauts from The Next Generation. Laura Bradbury and Frederic Fortier both work for GHGSat, a Canadian company that is doing big things to combat climate change with small satellites. Find out what it’s like to be working with today’s cutting edge space technology.