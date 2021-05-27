Terranauts – Punctuating The Equilibrium

Share Facebook

There are times in the development of technology and society when things change only slowly. And then there are times when things change rapidly indeed. The 1960’s were certainly one of those times, for a lot of reasons.

In this episode of Terranauts however, we are going to talk specifically about how simultaneous revolutions in telecommunications and satellite technology came together to change the way we talk to one another forever.

About Terranauts season 2

This year on Terranauts we’re going to offer a mix of interviews with Terranauts, people who go to space all the time without leaving the planet, and we’re also planning regular instalments of the Terranauts Guide to Leaving the Planet where we explore the history of humankind’s adventures off the planet.

