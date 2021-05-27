SPRING SPECIAL

Terranauts – Punctuating The Equilibrium

Iain Christie May 27, 2021 Culture, News Leave a comment

ANIK A satellite. Credit: Telesat.

There are times in the development of technology and society when things change only slowly. And then there are times when things change rapidly indeed. The 1960’s were certainly one of those times, for a lot of reasons.

In this episode of Terranauts however, we are going to talk specifically about how simultaneous revolutions in telecommunications and satellite technology came together to change the way we talk to one another forever.

About Terranauts season 2

This year on Terranauts we’re going to offer a mix of interviews with Terranauts, people who go to space all the time without leaving the planet, and we’re also planning regular instalments of the Terranauts Guide to Leaving the Planet where we explore the history of humankind’s adventures off the planet.

About Iain Christie

Founder and CEO at SideKickSixtyFive Consulting and host of the Terranauts podcast. Iain is a seasoned business executive with deep understanding of the space business and government procurement policy. Iain worked for 22 years at Neptec including as CEO. He was a VP at the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada, is a mentor at the Creative Destruction Lab and a visiting professor at the University of Ottawa's Telfer School of Management.

