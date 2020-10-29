Terranauts podcast – Flight Director Gene Kranz

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In today’s Terranauts podcast, host Iain Christie bring you another episode of the Terranauts Guide to Leaving the Planet focused on Gene Kranz.

The Terranauts Guide to Leaving the Planet is our exploration of spaceflight, the challenges that have been overcome in getting there, and the people who overcame them. Today’s focus, a young engineer named Gene Kranz who would later become the NASA Apollo Flight Director, and who famously said of the rescue of Apollo 13, “failure is not an option.”

Listen in.

About Terranauts Season 2

This year on Terranauts we’re going to offer a mix of interviews with Terranauts, people who go to space all the time without leaving the planet, and we’re also planning regular instalments of the Terranauts Guide to Leaving the Planet where we explore the history of humankind’s adventures off the planet.

The Show

Like the show? Support the show: https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=4270364

Email your thoughts, comments, and questions to: podcast AT spaceq.ca

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/canadainspace

Subscribe to the SpaceQ Short Cuts Newsletter: https://eepurl.com/cTNNpf

Listen to and Subscribe to the Podcast

The podcast is also available on Anchor, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox, Pocket Cast, RadioPublic, and through our RSS feed. You can also subscribe to the podcast using your favourite podcast app (iOS and Android).