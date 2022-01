Share Facebook

In this episode of the Terranauts podcast we continue the discussion of the transition from project Gemini to the Apollo program.

In today’s episode we are going to pick up the story of project Gemini as it makes the transition from an engineering study to a full up space project. In order to understand what that means, and what that meant we will have to talk a bit about how space projects get managed – and why contrary to many myths – that wasn’t any easier back in 1962 than it is today.