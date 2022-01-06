Technological Imperatives – NASA needs a new spacecraft

Share Facebook

In this episode of the Terranauts podcast we talk about the technological imperatives that convinced NASA that it needed a new spacecraft before going to the Moon with the Apollo program.

In the last episode of Terranauts we talked about the origin of the Gemini Project. It basically started because some Project Mercury engineers wanted to improve the Mercury capsule and make it easier to build, test and fly. But that on its own was not enough to convince NASA to actually build a new spacecraft. In this episode of Terranauts we talk about the technological imperatives that did convince NASA that it needed a new spacecraft and a new project to learn some things it was really going to need to know before it tried to go to the Moon.