SkyWatch’s James Slifierz in conversation

On this weeks Space Economy podcast my returning guest is James Slifierz, the CEO of SkyWatch.

Recently SkyWatch announced that it had raised $17.2 million US in its Series B funding round. As well, SkyWatch revealed that their TerraStream integrated data management solution was going to be launched on over 40 satellites including on the upcoming SpaceX Transporter-2 rideshare mission and the Virgin Orbit mission. James walks us through the recent news, and gives us some colour on what’s coming up for the fast expanding Waterloo based company.

Listen in.

