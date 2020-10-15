Sarah Gallagher Thinks Big

Share Facebook

In this weeks episode of the Terranauts podcast, Iain Christie has a chat with Sarah Gallagher, Science Advisor to the President of the Canadian Space Agency, professor at Western University in London, Ontario, and supermassive black holes and galaxy researcher.

Meet Sarah Gallagher

Here’s a portion of her biography from the Canadian Space Agency.

“Dr. Gallagher has been engaged in space astronomy from the beginning of her science career. She was an early member of two Chandra X-ray Observatory instrument teams, and won one of the first NASA Spitzer Space Telescope Fellowships. She has been an expert reviewer for several space observatories, and on advisory committees for the Hubble Space Telescope and two space data archives. She served as a Director on the Board of the Canadian Astronomical Society and on the Joint Committee on Space Astronomy that advises the Canadian Space Agency. She co-wrote “A Vision for Canadian Space Exploration,” a white paper that presents a vision of a robust and dynamic ecosystem of space exploration development. She is leading the supermassive black hole science team for CASTOR, a proposed new Canadian-led space observatory.”

About Terranauts Season 2

This year on Terranauts we’re going to offer a mix of interviews with Terranauts, people who go to space all the time without leaving the planet, and we’re also planning regular instalments of the Terranauts Guide to Leaving the Planet where we explore the history of humankind’s adventures off the planet.

The Show

