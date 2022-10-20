Opportunities Abound for Canadian Space Industry, Says Industry Expert

James Careless October 20, 2022 Business, News Comments Off on Opportunities Abound for Canadian Space Industry, Says Industry Expert

Canada's Space Economy: Light The Lamp talk by Euroconsult at SpadeBound 2022. Credit: SpaceQ.

OTTAWA - The global space economy is booming and opportunities abound for the Canadian space industry – but government support is vital to realizing this potential. That was the message delivered by Euroconsult Canada Managing Director Nathan de Ruiter to the Space Bound 2022 conference, hosted by Space Canada at Ottawa’s Bayview Yards building.

About James Careless

James Careless is an award-winning satellite communications writer. He has covered the industry since the 1990s.
